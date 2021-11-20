Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.72.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

