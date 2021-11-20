Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,905,900 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,105,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,716,000 after buying an additional 3,414,816 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,069,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 3,353.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,503,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after buying an additional 2,430,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.04%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

