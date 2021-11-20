Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 447,482 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,482 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Urban One worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONEK. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new position in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth $4,589,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Urban One by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban One by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 934,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Urban One by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

UONEK opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $196.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. Urban One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

