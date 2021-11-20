Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 57,856 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 57,856 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YPF. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

