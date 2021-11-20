Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Assertio worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 781,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 166,824 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 587,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assertio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ASRT opened at $1.32 on Friday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a market cap of $58.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Assertio had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.