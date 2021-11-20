renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $691,258.35 and approximately $9,461.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00070080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00090920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.42 or 0.07367675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,149.63 or 1.00242266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

