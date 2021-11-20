Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Vopak’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Royal Vopak in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens expects that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Vopak’s FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Royal Vopak stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. Royal Vopak has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $54.09.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

