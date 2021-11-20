Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Vopak’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Royal Vopak in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens expects that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Vopak’s FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Royal Vopak
Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
