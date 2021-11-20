ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Sells $321,439.60 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $260.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.84.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

