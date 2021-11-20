Reviewing CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) & Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CONMED and Fc Global Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

CONMED currently has a consensus target price of $163.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.96%. Given CONMED’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Volatility and Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CONMED and Fc Global Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $862.46 million 4.82 $9.52 million $2.00 71.01 Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Fc Global Realty.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 6.29% 12.40% 5.19% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

Summary

CONMED beats Fc Global Realty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

