Reviewing First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Bank of New York Mellon 0 5 9 0 2.64

First Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.49%. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus price target of $57.57, suggesting a potential upside of 0.88%. Given First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of New York Mellon.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 34.25% 12.07% 1.37% Bank of New York Mellon 22.75% 9.37% 0.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Bancorp pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $319.03 million 5.35 $81.48 million $3.82 12.55 Bank of New York Mellon $16.94 billion 2.78 $3.62 billion $3.93 14.52

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Bank of New York Mellon on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts. The company’s offerings include credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit; safe deposit box rentals, bank money orders and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. It provides loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. The company was founded on December 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, NC.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange. The Wealth Management segment provides services to institutional and retail investors, as well as investment management, wealth and estate planning. The company was founded by Alexander Hamilton on June 9, 1784 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

