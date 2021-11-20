Reviewing GlassBridge Enterprises (GLAE) & The Competition

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS: GLAE) is one of 73 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GlassBridge Enterprises to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get GlassBridge Enterprises alerts:

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 -$62.30 million 0.00 GlassBridge Enterprises Competitors $2.37 billion $248.45 million 41.89

GlassBridge Enterprises’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises. GlassBridge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -716.28% -109.30% GlassBridge Enterprises Competitors 26.47% 29.91% 13.40%

Volatility & Risk

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises’ competitors have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GlassBridge Enterprises and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A GlassBridge Enterprises Competitors 661 3095 3315 123 2.40

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 2.23%. Given GlassBridge Enterprises’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GlassBridge Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GlassBridge Enterprises competitors beat GlassBridge Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Technology Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.