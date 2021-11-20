Reviewing Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) & O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ichor has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ichor and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 6.50% 18.84% 10.47% O2Micro International 13.68% 15.17% 12.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ichor and O2Micro International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 0 5 0 3.00 O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ichor currently has a consensus price target of $60.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.17%. Given Ichor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of O2Micro International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ichor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ichor and O2Micro International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $914.24 million 1.53 $33.28 million $2.45 20.08 O2Micro International $78.33 million 2.02 $6.13 million $0.44 12.61

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. O2Micro International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ichor beats O2Micro International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management. The company was founded in April 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

