Reviewing Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Korea Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Korea Electric Power pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Korea Electric Power has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $49.67 billion 0.24 $1.59 billion $0.74 12.53 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $5.65 billion 1.66 $1.23 billion $0.76 7.84

Korea Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Korea Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Korea Electric Power and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 1 2 2 0 2.20 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a consensus price target of $8.47, indicating a potential upside of 42.11%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than Korea Electric Power.

Profitability

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power 1.85% 1.60% 0.55% Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 20.69% 7.45% 3.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats Korea Electric Power on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil. The company was founded by Getulio Dornelles Vargas on June 11, 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

