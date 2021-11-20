Reviewing Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) & Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Marriott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Marriott International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Marriott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A Marriott International 4.03% 111.02% 2.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Marriott International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marriott International $10.57 billion 4.77 -$267.00 million $1.42 109.10

Membership Collective Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marriott International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Membership Collective Group and Marriott International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Marriott International 0 7 5 0 2.42

Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.21, indicating a potential upside of 26.28%. Marriott International has a consensus price target of $149.42, indicating a potential downside of 3.55%. Given Membership Collective Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Marriott International.

Summary

Marriott International beats Membership Collective Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

