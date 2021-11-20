Reviewing Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) & Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nephros and Arch Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nephros presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 86.43%. Given Nephros’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nephros and Arch Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $8.56 million 8.87 -$4.77 million ($0.38) -19.53 Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nephros.

Risk and Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -37.14% -24.12% -20.50% Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -145.84%

Summary

Nephros beats Arch Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment comprises of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

