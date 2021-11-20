Reviewing Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold 26.78% 4.90% 4.77%

51.2% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Perpetua Resources and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sandstorm Gold 1 3 6 0 2.50

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus price target of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 209.12%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $11.58, indicating a potential upside of 73.66%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Sandstorm Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 13.82 $13.82 million $0.15 44.47

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Perpetua Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

