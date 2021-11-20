Reviewing Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XL Fleet and Standard Motor Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00 Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

XL Fleet currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.11%. Standard Motor Products has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Standard Motor Products.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and Standard Motor Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17% Standard Motor Products 6.40% 18.26% 9.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XL Fleet and Standard Motor Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 32.94 -$60.61 million $0.02 240.62 Standard Motor Products $1.13 billion 1.03 $57.39 million $3.59 14.67

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet. Standard Motor Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XL Fleet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats XL Fleet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems. The Temperature Control Segment manufactures and remanufactures air conditioning compressors, air conditioning and heating parts, engine cooling system parts, power window accessories, and windshield washer system parts. The company was founded by Elias Fife and Ralph van Allen in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

