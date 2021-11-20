RFG Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 128,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 191,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 608,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

