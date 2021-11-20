RFG Holdings Inc. Sells 40,379 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

RFG Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.3% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,914,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,159 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV opened at $71.95 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

