Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Tops $0.11

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00219092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00089053 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

