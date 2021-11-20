RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.0665 on Exchanges

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $19.49 million and $13.58 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.35 or 0.00219919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00089208 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 293,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

