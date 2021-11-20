RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1,032.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,942 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,507,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,981,000 after acquiring an additional 170,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 348,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI opened at $110.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

