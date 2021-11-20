Robert W. Baird Raises ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $51.00

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Williams Capital started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.11.

ONON opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. ON has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth about $44,751,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

