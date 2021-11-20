Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,432 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,066. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.73 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average is $110.05.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $109,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,048,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,525,055.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,053 shares of company stock valued at $105,544,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

