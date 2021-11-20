Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 327,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,601,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 6.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 60,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.58 during trading on Friday. 2,355,838 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70.

