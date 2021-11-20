Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.72. The company had a trading volume of 957,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $226.09 and a one year high of $296.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

