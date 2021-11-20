Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.77. 2,791,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,043. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

