Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,171,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,031,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $114.09 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.58 and a 200 day moving average of $160.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

