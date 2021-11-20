Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Down to $34.69

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.69, but opened at $33.67. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 2,332 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

