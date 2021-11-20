Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Position Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 50,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Rogers Communications worth $30,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.