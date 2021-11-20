Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROOT. Barclays lowered Root from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lowered Root from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Root currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. Root has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Root by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Root by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Root by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Root by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

