Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

ROP stock traded up $11.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $498.43. 816,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,512. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $471.65 and its 200 day moving average is $469.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

