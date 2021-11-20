Rose Hill Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 23rd (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

Rose Hill Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ROSEU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 23rd. Rose Hill Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Rose Hill Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ ROSEU opened at $10.09 on Friday. Rose Hill Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

