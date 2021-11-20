Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $6.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.78. 6,665,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,929. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.09. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $104.92 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

