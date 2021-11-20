Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 41,112 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 305.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,112 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.75.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $329.85 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $330.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

