Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 570 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.46.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $129.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

