Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $431.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $326.06 and a 52 week high of $432.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

