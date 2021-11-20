Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 2,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after acquiring an additional 324,143 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after buying an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after buying an additional 322,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,191,000 after buying an additional 89,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,070 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

VIR opened at $32.75 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of -1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.