Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 39,970 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 38.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $195,000.

Shares of IVLU opened at $25.70 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11.

