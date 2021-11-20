Royal Bank of Canada Buys 11,802 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 37.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Denbury were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 21.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,011,000 after buying an additional 1,038,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Denbury by 539.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after buying an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,425,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 206.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,591,000 after buying an additional 2,505,341 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 244.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,171 shares during the period.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 3.67.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

