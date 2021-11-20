Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $56.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $57.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41.

