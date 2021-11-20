Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 61,776 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,915.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 867,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,689,940.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 6,075 shares of company stock worth $274,314 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

