Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 4,076 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

