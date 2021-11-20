Royal Bank of Canada Sells 23,192 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,192 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $138.86 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

