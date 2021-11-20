Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.43

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$127.43 and traded as high as C$132.42. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$131.79, with a volume of 1,897,528 shares trading hands.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.56.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$188.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$127.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1741079 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total value of C$701,791.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$774,449.61. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,913 shares of company stock worth $2,995,644.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.