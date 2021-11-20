RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:RPT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. 350,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,189. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

