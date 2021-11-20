S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.14 and a 200-day moving average of $153.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

