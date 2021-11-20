S.A. Mason LLC Has $82,000 Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWBI opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

