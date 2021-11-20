S.A. Mason LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

SWBI stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

