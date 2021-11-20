S.Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $190,044.00 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $16,181.95 and approximately $190,044.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, S.Finance has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00219720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00089181 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.